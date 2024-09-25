Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 99,275 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AES by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,273,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AES by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,574,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AES by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AES by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AES opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

