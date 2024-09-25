Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 3,208 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 153,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,213,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,585,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

