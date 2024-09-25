Marshall Wace LLP Buys 3,038,861 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Palantir Technologies worth $89,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

PLTR stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 307.69 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

