Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $676,545,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Danaher by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $274.73 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.47.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

