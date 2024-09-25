AlTi Global Inc. Sells 2,219 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.88.

HD opened at $400.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.42. The firm has a market cap of $398.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $401.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

