Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $263.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.