Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,415 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Wave Life Sciences worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

