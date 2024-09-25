10,091 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,256,000 after purchasing an additional 675,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.
Shares of T opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
