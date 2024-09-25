Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $526.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $526.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

