Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 2%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.68. Approximately 3,701,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,601,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $418,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KGH Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $5,295,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

