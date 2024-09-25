Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $264.78 and last traded at $265.25. 1,160,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,546,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.80.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total value of $249,422.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,380,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.73.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.66. The company has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,922,223,000 after purchasing an additional 736,986 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

