Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 0.8%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.64 and last traded at $193.64. Approximately 1,166,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,088,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.05.

Applied Materials Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average is $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

