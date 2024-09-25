Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,982 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1,852.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.