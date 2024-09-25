Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $116.58 and last traded at $116.94. 1,650,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,697,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.50.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,166,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $136,981,584.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,035,338.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 500,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $58,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,095,581.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $179,863,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,393,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.