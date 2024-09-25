CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 1,481.4% from the August 31st total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

