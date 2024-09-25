CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 1,481.4% from the August 31st total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.31.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
