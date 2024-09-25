Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 1,772.1% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $70.53. 13,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,386. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

