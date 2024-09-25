Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $712.25 and last traded at $708.11. Approximately 989,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,723,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.03.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

