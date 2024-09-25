Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

EXCOF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

