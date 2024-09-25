CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $345.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $291.73 and last traded at $288.99. 769,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,344,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.54.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $13,301,815. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 545.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.