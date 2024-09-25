First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTXO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

