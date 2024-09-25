Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.26. 1,245,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,854,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.59.

The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

