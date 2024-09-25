Short Interest in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Rises By 3,419.8%

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, an increase of 3,419.8% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visionary in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Visionary Trading Up 0.8 %
Visionary Company Profile
Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.
