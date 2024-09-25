iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,000 shares, a growth of 2,546.7% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $760,000.

Shares of EWZS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 12,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

