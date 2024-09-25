Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $223,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,854,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

