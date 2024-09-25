IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in IQVIA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 472.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $239.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.69. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

