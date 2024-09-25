Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2,313.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $81.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Read Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.