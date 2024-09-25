Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $625.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $627.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

