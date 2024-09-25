Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $253,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

