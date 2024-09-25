Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

