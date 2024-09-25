Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of F5 worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 49.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

F5 Trading Up 1.5 %

FFIV opened at $223.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.86. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $223.74.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,508,705 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.