Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.