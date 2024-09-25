Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 772,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,224,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average of $202.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

