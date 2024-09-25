JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 137,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

