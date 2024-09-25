Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 15th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.67. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$22.04.

