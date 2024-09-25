Pentair plc (PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 1st

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Pentair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.