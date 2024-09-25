iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.76

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 3617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,230,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 455,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.