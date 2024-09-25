Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$22.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.67.
