Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.36

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 1358168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

