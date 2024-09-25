FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) PT Raised to $275.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.43. 17,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,017. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $175.03 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.66.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after buying an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.