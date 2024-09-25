JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $24.00

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 185,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 43.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 168,919 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

