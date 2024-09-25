Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $171.14 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00043767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,138,367,466 coins and its circulating supply is 903,259,752 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

