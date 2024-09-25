SUNDOG Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $335.78 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. SUNDOG has a market cap of $335.78 million and approximately $141.14 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00265990 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,455,989 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.34555948 USD and is up 10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $148,637,077.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

