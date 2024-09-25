Lollybomb Meme Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,142.24 (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $5,142.24 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lollybomb Meme Coin

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.0011134 USD and is down -19.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,041.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

