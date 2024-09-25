Smog Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.03 Million (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Smog has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Smog has a total market cap of $18.03 million and $181,993.12 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smog token can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smog

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02357467 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $191,951.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

