Steem Achieves Market Cap of $91.93 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $91.93 million and $16.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,729.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00546690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00105311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00263077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00030725 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00079876 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,268,989 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

