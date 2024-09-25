ICON Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $154.71 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,034,724,985 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,969,815 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,034,652,378.3631846 with 1,019,956,823.5360839 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15111875 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $7,324,486.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

