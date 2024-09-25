io.net (IO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.75 Million

io.net (IO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One io.net token can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, io.net has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. io.net has a market capitalization of $203.01 million and $69.75 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00265990 BTC.
About io.net
io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.
Buying and Selling io.net
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars.
