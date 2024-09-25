pufETH (PUFETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.99 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One pufETH token can currently be bought for $2,628.47 or 0.04119057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a market capitalization of $391.24 million and $12.99 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00265990 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 518,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 518,857.97380973. The last known price of pufETH is 2,654.7493781 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,703,273.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

