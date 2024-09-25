EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $76.08 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001442 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

