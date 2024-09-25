Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $130.91 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $130.91 million and $4.94 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

